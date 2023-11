NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 38 million people live with diabetes in the U.S., but what are your options after a diagnosis?

Dr. Eglis Bogdanovics, a board certified endocrinologist at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, joined News 8 to talk about the latest treatments for type 2 diabetes and how to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes.

You can learn more during a session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital. Registration is available online.

Watch the full interview in the player above.