What's your real fertility age?
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Three-month-old Isaac is Natalie Rodden's second child. But getting pregnant was challenging, despite being in her 20's and trying to start a family shortly after she and husband Ryan were married.
"After that first year, we thought, 'oh we'll start trying for a family' and then about two years later realized, we were probably going to need some help," said Natalie.
A rocky ten years.
She said, "A lot of hopefullness and a lot of disappointment every time. Ours was unexplained which was pretty common."
Most women are able to conceive successfully in their 20's, which is generally the peak of a woman's fertility.
"The age of the egg is the biggest predictor of success," said fertility specialist Doctor Ilana Ressler with Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, who goes on to say, "Reproduction is generally pretty inefficient. Each month that a couple is trying to conceive, only about 15 - 20 percent are successful, so it can take several months of trying. The likelihood or chances of getting pregnant will decline with age and the risk with miscarriage will increase with age as well."
Related: Fertility rate hits 30-year low as Americans aren't having enough babies to replace themselves
The number and quality of the eggs, she points out, decreases over age, "We start statistically to see those effects of the egg quantity and quality at age 35," Ressler said.
Blood tests, an ultrasound, and a healthy uterus are all factors that can help determine the quantity.
She explained, "This would be a nice environment for an embryo to implant a pregnancy to grow. In a woman's 40's, the majority of eggs are not normal. So it's about finding that good egg."
IVF at 34-years-old led to the birth of Natalie's first baby - Violet.
Two years later - Isaac.
For the Roddens, expanding their family came down to this.
Natalie said, "We took advantage of almost everything that we could."
Dr. Ressler said women are born with a set number of eggs. At puberty, it's about half a million. From there, it drops rapidly, until menopause when they are totally gone.
RMA is hosting "What's Your Real Fertility Age" -- a free event on Thursday, May 2.
For more information on this event - click here.
More Stories
-
- Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
- Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
- Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20
- Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
- Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
- Supply launch heading to International Space Station
- Sandy Hook parents take their case against Newtown to the state appellate court
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Stop and Shop workers prepared to enter eighth day of strikes
31,000 Stop & Shop employees around the Northeast are gearing up to enter day...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
Officers arrested a 37-year-old outside of the historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral.Read More »
-
Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
As the weather warms up the city of Hartford is cracking down on ATVs.Read More »
-
Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
It is not easy covering some of the most high profile murder cases: the...Read More »
-
Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
Two apartment complex owners in Hartford are accused of providing unsafe...Read More »
Video Center
-
Former UConn husky stars hired in UHart athletic department
The University of Hartford did pretty well when they hired former UConn star Jen Rizzotti as women's basketball coach.Read More »
-
Supply launch heading to International Space Station
A fresh load of supplies is on its way to the International Space Station.Read More »
-
North Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided weapon
North Korea said Thursday that it had test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon," in what may be an attempt to register displeasure with a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States without causing those coveted negotiations to collapse.Read More »