NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At a certain age, women begin to experience the dreaded menopause. A wide range of symptoms sneak up during this time, but there are also many misconceptions.

We oftentimes hear about the common “hot flash” when discussing menopause, Dr. Shannon Shiel, board-certified OBGYN at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, explains what else women can expect.

She also talks about hormone therapy and how this can help manage symptoms. She also shares advice for women approaching this stage in life.

Shiel is offering a free webinar, Menopause: Beyond the Hot Flash, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Those interested can register at HartfordHealthCare.org/events,

