NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — If you are experiencing pain or numbness in your hand or arm, you may suffer from thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS).

Daniel Fisher, a site supervisor and physical therapist with the Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explained thoracic outlet syndrome and who is most prone to it.

He also describes the symptoms and treatment options.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/rehab to learn more.