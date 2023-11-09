NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to doctors, having sentimental attachments to your belongings is normal, but many Americans suffer from compulsive hoarding.

Hoarding disorder is a condition that causes a strong need to collect an array of items, doctors said. While there is no effective medication for this disorder, doctors said there are other treatment options available.

Dr. David Tolin, the director of the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Institute of Living joined News 8 to discuss possible causes and treatments for this disorder.

