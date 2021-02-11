When it’s time to see a specialist about a hand injury or carpal tunnel

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Any injury can certainly affect our lives, especially if it’s an injury to one of your hands. So, how do you know if you need to see a specialist?

Dr. Andrew Nelson, Director of the Hand Center at Hartford HealthCare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, joined News 8 to explain more.

There is a free, virtual community education event about carpal tunnel coming up. It’s on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register for Dr. Nelson’s class online or call 855-HHC-HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss