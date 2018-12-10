Why is pizza so addictive?
CNN - Few foods out there rival the beloved pizza pie. From the cobbled roads of old Italy, to the taxi jammed streets of New York,. people all over the world love to indulge in a slice or two.
In fact.... According to a recent study, pizza was recently ranked as the food most associated with indicators of addiction.
But what is it that makes us want to reach for it? According to experts, there are a few reasons.
First, it's the mixture of ingredients. The fermented bread, topped with fermented mozzarella, and tangy salty tomato sauce - that all complement each other.
One expert points out that even the color combinations of deep red sauce, white cheese and lightly toasted crust that you find on a classic pizza are sensory pleasing.
Then there's the smell. One scientist says the scent of a warm pizza can trigger addiction because "There is nothing offensive about it."
Finally, if you want to get to the real nitty gritty of it, it all comes down to the basics.
Highly processed foods like pizza have added fats, carbohydrates and salt, which are linked to behavioral indicators of addiction...And the combination of them like in pizza, elevate our reward response in our brain.
But whatever the reason, all I know is, I could really go for some pizza right now.
