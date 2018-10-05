Why is requesting medical records not an easy process? Video

ABC News - You've probably felt the pain of requesting medical records from your doctor's office.

Sure, they need to make sure your health information is kept safe and confidential, but why are there so many obstacles and why does it take so long?



A new study suggests -- that the process is more difficult than it needs to be.



The forms and costs are not standard between locations, but even the same offices gave different information depending if you called on the phone or mailed in your request.



Wait times for receiving the records were also highly variable - with ranges from the same day to close to two months.



Perhaps most worrisome is that not all of these hospitals regularly complied with federal regulations for health record access.

Such findings clearly highlight a need for standardization in this process.

It's a patient's right to have their data safe, but also easy to access.

