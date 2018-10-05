Why is requesting medical records not an easy process?
ABC News - You've probably felt the pain of requesting medical records from your doctor's office.
Sure, they need to make sure your health information is kept safe and confidential, but why are there so many obstacles and why does it take so long?
A new study suggests -- that the process is more difficult than it needs to be.
The forms and costs are not standard between locations, but even the same offices gave different information depending if you called on the phone or mailed in your request.
Wait times for receiving the records were also highly variable - with ranges from the same day to close to two months.
Perhaps most worrisome is that not all of these hospitals regularly complied with federal regulations for health record access.
Such findings clearly highlight a need for standardization in this process.
It's a patient's right to have their data safe, but also easy to access.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield
- Murder suspect captured after days long manhunt in Tennessee
- Nobel Peace laureates demand end to sexual violence in war
- Friday marks one year anniversary of #MeToo Movement
- 2 Republican senators, 2 divergent paths on Kavanaugh
- Jury convicts Chicago officer of 2nd-degree murder
- Massachusetts issues final recreational pot sales licenses
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford backs up traffic in both directions
First responders are working to clear a crash with an overturned car on...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield
Plainfield Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a one-car crash involving a...Read More »
-
Massachusetts issues final recreational pot sales licenses
Marijuana regulators have issued final licenses to operators planning to open...Read More »
-
Republican candidate for State Representative under fire for Parkland comments
A candidate for State Representative is under fire for his past comments on...Read More »
-
Why is requesting medical records not an easy process?
A new study sheds light on what's behind the frustration many people...Read More »
Video Center
-
Weather Forecast
Saturday WeatherRead More »
-
Fright Haven
Fright HavenRead More »
-
Scarecrow Crafts
Scarecrow CraftsRead More »