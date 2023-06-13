NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flip flops are a popular summer footwear staple but doctors see foot injuries some experience due to their lack of arch and heel support.

“This can lead to a lot of arch pain, a lot of pain in the heel, plantar fasciitis even also we have to grip with our toes when we’re wearing flip flops and sandals,” says Dr. Arianna Gianakos, a Yale Medicine Orthopaedic surgeon.

She says sandals can change how a person walks, and cause foot problems including a bone fracture.

During the summer months Dr. Gianakos sees a lot of ankle sprains from people wearing flip flops beyond just a trip to the beach.

She prefers they are worn in moderation and has a few brands she likes for their heel and arch support.

“Some brands that we typically recommend or use are the Hoka brand and sometimes Oofos, once again my recommendation is something that you feel is comfortable,” Dr. Gianakos said.

She says slip-on sandals like slides offer more support than flip-flops.

And she says doctors are seeing more ankle injuries from people walking in public while on their phones. They trip and sprain their ankle.

“Usually you can’t walk right after that injury and a lot of the time you either have to go to an emergency room or an urgent care to rule out any fracture,” Dr. Gianakos said.