Health

Why you may want to think twice before firing up that grill

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:18 PM EDT

CNN - Sometimes, nothing is more satisfying than just chomping down on a good old-fashioned hamburger.

But, doing so in moderation may be more important than you may have realized.

New research from the Nurses' Health study and the health professionals follow-up study have found that your red-meat eating habits can be tied to your risk of early death.

The study monitored the eating habits and mortality risk of more than 50,000 women and nearly 28,000 men in the U.S. from 1986-2010.

Researchers found that within eight years, an increase of at least half a serving a day of processed red meat was associated with thirteen percent higher risk of early death and nine percent for unprocessed red meat.

Doctors suggest that eating less red meat, and replacing it with other protein sources, like poultry, fish, nuts and whole grains, may actually help your heart and help you live longer.

Your strategy should be to focus on foods that can not only lower your risk for early death, but also decrease risk of chronic diseases.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association has responded saying that the data in the study is more than 20 years old, and that it may not represent modern eating habits. Adding that today's beef is (quote) " high quality protein, iron and zinc to strengthen a balanced diet."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center