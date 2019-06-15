Why you may want to think twice before firing up that grill

CNN - Sometimes, nothing is more satisfying than just chomping down on a good old-fashioned hamburger.

But, doing so in moderation may be more important than you may have realized.

New research from the Nurses' Health study and the health professionals follow-up study have found that your red-meat eating habits can be tied to your risk of early death.

The study monitored the eating habits and mortality risk of more than 50,000 women and nearly 28,000 men in the U.S. from 1986-2010.

Researchers found that within eight years, an increase of at least half a serving a day of processed red meat was associated with thirteen percent higher risk of early death and nine percent for unprocessed red meat.

Doctors suggest that eating less red meat, and replacing it with other protein sources, like poultry, fish, nuts and whole grains, may actually help your heart and help you live longer.

Your strategy should be to focus on foods that can not only lower your risk for early death, but also decrease risk of chronic diseases.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association has responded saying that the data in the study is more than 20 years old, and that it may not represent modern eating habits. Adding that today's beef is (quote) " high quality protein, iron and zinc to strengthen a balanced diet."

