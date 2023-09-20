NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though a helmet often protects the head, the brain can be affected by even the slightest impact during sports.

A new program at Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute can help athletes understand and monitor their brain health.

Dr. Stephanie Alessi-Larosa, medical director of the sports neurology program at Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute, explains why young athletes must monitor their brain health.

She also talks about the new neurologic monitoring program for athletes.

