(WTNH) – Windham Hospital and Windham High School recently announced a new partnership designed to help get students connected to careers in healthcare.

Aimed primarily at students in the school’s pathways program, the partnership will provide the teens with curriculum, guidance, and support on choosing a career in healthcare before graduating.

Matt Kaufman, Vice President of Operations at Hartford HealthCare’s East Region, is discussing the partnership and how it will benefit students.

Watch the video above for the full interview.