Windham Hospital’s maternity ward faces permanent closure

Health

by: Associated Press, wtnh staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is seeking to permanently close the decades-old maternity ward at Windham Hospital.

The health network argued Wednesday that the small number of deliveries there has led to significant challenges in attracting obstetricians and other clinicians. That could potentially put pregnant moms and their babies at risk.

Hartford HealthCare discontinued childbirth services at the hospital in July 2020, coordinating expectant mothers’ deliveries at other hospitals. It is now seeking approval from the state to officially close obstetrics, labor, and delivery service.

There’s been local opposition from community members who say it puts many minority mothers at further risk.

