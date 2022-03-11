NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that masks are off in most places and social distancing is in the not-so-distant past, can people go back to shaking hands?

News 8 spoke with a doctor who gave it the greenlight.

Yale Medicine Orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. Andrea Halim said as long as everyone is comfortable, go for it.

“Re-establishing human contact is extremely important,” Halim said. “I have been touching people’s hands all through the pandemic. So yes, I think people should start shaking hands again as long as they’re comfortable.”

She said it’s still important to practice handwashing and not touching your face. If you’re not comfortable with a handshake, a fist bump is an even lower-risk option of spreading germs.