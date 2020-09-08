With COVID-19 still in CT, experts are stressing the importance of a flu shot, especially those with ‘compromised health’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With all eyes on Connecticut’s virus infection rates, a COVID-19 and influenza double whammy something health experts are trying to avoid at all costs. Both are respiratory diseases, but COVID is more contagious and can have its own set early symptoms.

Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare, said staff members are now testing for both COVID-19 and influenza to properly diagnose patients as we head into the fall months.

He said it is more important to get a flu shot this year than ever.

“A healthy body does better with this disease process, and we’ve seen this. We’ve had the opportunity to look at a number of data points now we can see that.”

He said a flu shot takes two to three weeks to become effective, and experts said COVID-19 has changed things, especially those with compromised health.

“We start to see the beginnings of influenza in October, so I would advise, especially people who have any level of vulnerability, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It’s available in the community. There are statistics that show these are good times to take it and I would.”

Flu shots are available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and even some grocery stores this year. Many places have ordered extra doses to meet any possible demand.