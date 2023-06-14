NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s estimated that 7 million people in the U.S. deal with wounds that won’t heal. The month of June raises awareness about the importance of early intervention and treatment.

Dr. Nicholas Verdura, the medical director of Hartford HealthCare’s Advanced Wound Care Centers in New Britain and Bristol, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to explain what it means when someone says a wound that doesn’t heal.

The doctor also shares the advancements that have been made in the treatment of wound care and what could haveppen if chronic wounds are left untreated.

