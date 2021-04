NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again. Time to sign up and try to save a life. The annual Mandi Schwartz bone marrow drive begins Thursday.

This is the thirteenth year of the event that has helped save at least 74 lives. The event is virtual this year. Swab kits are sent to the homes of those who register online. The drive is open to anyone aged 18-44.

For more information log onto join.bethematch.org/yalesaves. You can also text YALESAVES to 61474.