NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For decades doctors have been prescribing antibiotics to treat acne but that treatment does not come without concern.

Antibiotics target not just the bad bacteria, but also the good bacteria in the body. Patients can also become resistant to antibiotics, if they are prescribed a high amount.

Yale Medicine Dermatologist Christopher Bunick conducted a study on a new antibiotic called sarecycline, which he said is more gentle on the stomach.

“It also has less antibiotic resistance,” Dr. Bunick said. “We all want less antibiotic resistance and that’s pretty much the key point from the study that we did.”

News 8 asked Dr. Bunick what the key steps are to having and maintaining youthful-looking skin.

“I always tell my patients that the two most effective things to having youthful skin and prevent aging are wearing sunscreen and using a retinoid or retinol,” Dr. Bunick said

Dr. Bunick told News 8 retinol is commonly used for acne but it can also help prevent wrinkles and aging. Retinol can also reduce the risk of precancer and skin cancers.

Dr. Bunick said retinol is in over-the-counter products which he says can be used nightly or every other night. Retinoids require a doctor’s prescription because they are stronger and the key to using retinol is starting it early.

“In your 20s or 30s, you don’t want to wait until your sixties or seventies. You want to start it early so it has a preventive effect,” Dr. Bunick said.

He said that skincare goes hand in hand with the year-round use of sunscreen. He recommends people use types that do not contain the chemical benzyne.