NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heading to the beach this weekend? It’s important to protect your skin from the sun’s dangerous rays. It’s also crucial to know if you have sun damage that could be skin cancer.

Those purple images are biopsies from patients of Yale Medicine dermatologist Kathleen Suozzi. Her trained eye can detect suspicious patterns.

Dr. Suozzi urges patients to avoid having to get a skin biopsy and wear sun protection.

“If you have five sunburns in you life it doubles your risk of melanoma,” Suozzi said.

She says this starts in childhood. Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. If not caught early, it can be deadly. Dr. Suozzi says its lesions or moles can have irregular borders, colors and changes.

She recommends wearing sunscreen with at least a 30 SPF anytime you are outside, while reapplying every two hours in peak sun. And don’t forget places like the ears or scalp which get exposed to sun. Dr. Suozzi is also a fan of sun protective clothing.

“We see skin cancers appearing everywhere on the trunk and the extremities so that’s why a total body skin exam is really important,” Suozzi said.