NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As fall approaches, doctors are seeing a rise in a few sicknesses, including a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Dr. Albert Shaw, MD, PHD, a professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Yale School of Medicine, spoke with News 8 on everything from the new COVID-19 booster coming as early as today to a recent increase in air-travel sicknesses.

See the full interview with Dr. Shaw in the video above.