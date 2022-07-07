NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men. However, a recent article published by Yale Medicine reveals some encouraging news.

“Over the past decade, we’ve learned a lot about both the biology of the disease, what makes prostate cancer tick, and how to treat it better,” said Yale assistant professor of urology Dr. Michael Leapman.

For instance, prostate cancer treatment and prostate surgery in particular look much different now than it did as recently as a decade ago.

For many men, the cancer grows so slowly that doctors may recommend a program of monitoring the cancer, rather than rushing to treat it. However, outcomes can be much better if you intervene early, especially with current robotic technology.

Leapman said it is leading to fewer side effects and better outcomes.

“What the robot is doing is, it’s allowing us to make small openings in the body rather than get human hands in there and have a lot more precision with our instruments with how we do the operation. We can see much better, everything is magnified in high definition, high resolution imaging,” Leapman said. “If you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, it’s important to take stock of where you are and make sure you are hearing all the treatment options, that you’re getting a comprehensive picture that’s tailored to you.”

Alarm bells include difficulty going to the bathroom, getting up multiple times to go and blood in the urine.

He said in some men there is a hereditary component and he recommends an initial PSA screening test.