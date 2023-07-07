NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In what might be the biggest news ever in Alzheimer’s research, the FDA has approved a drug that actually slows the disease in some people. Part of the study was done with Connecticut patients at the Yale Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

The FDA approved the drug lecanemab with the brand name Leqembi. Eighteenth-month trials of almost 2,000 people revealed the drug slowed cognitive decline by about 27% overall in participants — even more in one category.

“In the activities of daily living measure, it slowed decline by 37%,” Dr. Christopher van Dyck, the director of the Yale Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

He explains how the drug works.

“It very reliably cleared the amyloid plaque from the brain.”

Van Dyck has been researching the drug for 10 years and is the lead author of the trial publication that led to the FDA approval.

We asked him, what is next for Leqembi?

“Particularly as Medicare has signaled that they are going to cover most of the costs, I think we’re going to see rapid uptake into the clinics.”

He said to start by asking your doctor about the drug.

“If they have a specialist, a memory specialist, speak to that person because they’re going to they’re going to know how to get the answer,” the doctor said.

He said some medical conditions and medications will prevent people from being eligible to take Leqembi.

“People who are taking, in particular anticoagulant drugs, those are the ones like warfarin, though that should really be done with caution.”

Van Dyck is already heading up a study with the drug on people before they show a mental decline.

“I think it really signals a new era where we can look for even bigger effects with drugs like this,” he said.

He expects medical infusion centers to possibly become treatment sites around Connecticut eventually. Van Dyck is still enrolling people for that study. To see if you are eligible to enroll, call (877) 978-8343 or email helpusdiscover@yale.edu. You can also use this link for patients and families.

The Alzheimer’s Association celebrated this development in this statement. Anyone with questions about the disease can call its 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.