NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) A vaccination developed decades ago to fight tuberculosis could hold clues into fending off future virus outbreaks like COVID-19. The BCG vaccine, for tuberculosis, was given in a study to people with type 1 diabetes, to see if it could prevent COVID-19 infections in them.

The study while small, around 100 people, had results that caught the attention of many health experts says Yale Medicine Physician Arjun Venkatesh.

“People that had gotten this BCG vaccine for TB were very unlikely to get covid 19, which makes us start to wonder whether there are some vaccines out there that could not just prevent one disease, but maybe prevent multiple diseases,” explains Dr. Venkatesh.

He points out there are other studies out there right now, but calls the findings a new “promising angle” on using vaccines to prevent multiple possible infections around the world.

“If we really want to get ahead of having yet another pandemic such as this one, developing broad tools like these kinds of vaccines could be important.”

With all eyes on the fall, COVID-19 boosters that target specific virus variants appear to be coming soon, possibly by mid-September, depending on the FDA and CDC’s actions.

Boosters that could stave off COVID-19 restrictions or shutdowns moving forward says Dr. Venkatesh.

“I think what we’re probably looking at is a fall where there’s going to be a real big booster campaign around the country, whether you’ve had two shots, three shots or four shots before to get a new shot that’s got broader coverage.”