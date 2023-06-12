NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some buzz on social media is calling the supplement berberine a “natural Ozempic,” after the weight loss prescription drug.

Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson says the two are completely different in how they work. He discussed some recent studies of berberine.

“That suggested that people taking berberine could lose about two kilograms, that’s about four and a half pounds in the short term,” Dr. Wilson said.

But he points out that they were all small studies.

“We just don’t know the long-term effects, we don’t know the side effects but one thing we do know it has no relation to Ozempic whatsoever,” he said.

And new research from the journal Science reveals how an amino acid called taurine extended the lives of lab animals. Researchers seek to see if that would translate to human lives.

Taurine levels go down as people age.

“They supplemented some of these rats with taurine at doses about three times higher than what humans usually get when we take supplements those rates they gave the taurine to lived about fifteen percent longer,” Dr. Wilson said.

For many teenagers, getting a good night’s sleep can be elusive. Researchers studied the sleep of 3,000 teens using their Fitbits.

They discovered that only 20% of those studied got the recommended amount of sleep, eight to 10 hours for teens.

“The less sleep they got the more impulsive their behaviors were and that was measured through things like violent video games playing, watching R-rated movies,” he said.

Dr. Wilson said this could be an indicator of risky behavior in the future.



