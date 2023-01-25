NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may be seeing a lot of stories about what could seem like a miracle weight loss medication. Semaglutide was initially a medication to treat diabetes and was then FDA-approved for weight loss.

Under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, the injection drug can now be prescribed for weight loss for some people.

“They are not an alternative to healthy eating and exercise,” Yale Medicine’s Dr. Wajahat Mehal said.

Mehal said it’s for people moderately overweight, not drastically overweight.

“So somebody who is 5’9″ and about 200, 250 pounds would qualify,” he said. “It’s certainly not for people who might be 100 pounds overweight or 50 pounds overweight.”

Mehal, the director of the Yale Metabolic Health and Weight Loss Program, said weight loss could benefit people 20 or 30 pounds overweight who are more susceptible to getting diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver.

The drug works by suppressing the appetite and can result in a weight loss of around 14%, Mehal said.

The FDA said the drug can be prescribed to patients with a body mass index BMI of 30 or more or a BMI of 27 with related conditions like diabetes.

“To have a drug that can impact weight is a game changer,” Mehal said.

Right now, it appears the only way to keep off the weight in most cases is to continue on the drug.

There has been a recent shortage of the drug, which is not good for people with diabetes, but Mehal said that would ease up very soon.