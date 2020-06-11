Yale New Haven Health reports another drop in COVID-19 patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health has reported another drop in COVID-19 patients at its five hospitals.

The numbers are down to 105 — compared to more than 800 at its peak.

As the state enters Phase 2 of reopening — Yale New Haven Health experts warn — we can’t let our guard down.

“If there’s mass gathering, there is really the potential for the virus to take off and spread again,” said Dr. Thomas Balczcak. “We are no means through it and the virus has not burned itself out.”

Right now there are 62 patients treated for COVID at Yale New Haven Hospital, which is down from 440 at the peak. More than half are in the intensive care unit.

“We need to have at least some additional ICU capacity over our normal ICU capacity to take care of our COVID population over the next three months and well into the next year,” said Dr. Keith Churchwell.

They are now testing close to 2,000 people per day. While supply is limited, there is also less demand..

“I think as the community and as the population is hearing that there are fewer and fewer cases among our local population, I think the pressure of testing has gone down,” said Balczcak.

Doctors agree that protests following the death of George Floyd do raise concern of a spike.

“I think there is a real basic understanding that their need to protest is definitely their right and also as part of the fabric of what is happening with our social environment but they have to take care that we are still within a pandemic,” said Churchwell.

Hospital admissions will be closely monitored.

“If we see a few days, and I’ll be vague about it like that, of increasing rates, increasing doubling rates then we’re really going to have to sound the alarm bell,” Balczcak said.

Experts said the key to keeping the COVID numbers low are wearing face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.