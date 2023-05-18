NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine is taking reservations for free sports pre-participation screenings for high school athletes who live and attend school in Connecticut.

The screenings for high school student-athletes ages 13-19 include general medical, orthopedic, neurologic, and cardiac screenings, including EKGs by Yale New Haven Health physicians.

Yale Medicine said these screenings are not meant to replace annual physicals with a pediatrician.

“Focus primary care assessment, then we move on to orthopedic and neurological assessments,” said Elizabeth Saunders, the athletic medicine outreach coordinator at the Yale School of Medicine. “We also have cardiovascular screening with an EKG, which will help to pick up subtle abnormalities in cardiac rhythm.”

Saunders said that could detect if a teen is predisposed to sudden cardiac death.

The screenings are free, and no insurance is involved.

Yale’s SportSafe Health Screenings will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New Haven. Registration is required, and space is limited. Click here to sign-up now.