Yale researchers discuss findings in ongoing dementia studies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — So many medical programs and trials are continuing during this pandemic, including studies on dementia being done at Yale.

Joan Monin, Associate Professor at Yale School of Public Health and Director of the Social Gerontology and Health Lab, along with Kathy Williams, research nurse for the Social Gerontology and Health Lab, join News 8 to explain more.

Yale is currently recruiting for two different studies on people with dementia and their caregivers. One study involves their spouses and the other involves their adult children. These studies can be done remotely.

If you are interested in participating, please email kathleen.williams@yale.edu.