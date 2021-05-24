Yale University in need of volunteers as drug research, trials start up again

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Health Professionals at Yale University are in need of more volunteers as several drug trials start back up in the state.

One trial that shut down before it even started was for pulmonary lung fibrosis–the trial may offer life-saving medication to those given a short life span.

Doctors say they lost a year of drug research when drug trials were shut down.

Many people were also afraid to participate.

“The scary thing is you know if you have 3 or 5 years with the disease now you lost a year that’s 20% of your life expectancy and potentially one of these drugs may help,” said Naftali Kaminski. “That’s why we have the vaccines because people just overcame their fears and volunteered to support research for everybody.”

To participate in a drug trial for pulmonary fibrosis, you can call (203) 785-4177 or email ildinfo@yale.edu.

