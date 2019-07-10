Your night light could be linked to weight gain

(ABC NEWS)–Do you fall asleep to the flickering, blue-tinted flow from the TV or that ever-present cell phone?

A recent study from the National Institutes of Health says that exposure to any light while sleeping had an increased risk of weight gain and developing obesity.

This was especially seen in women who fell asleep with the TV left on – over a period of 5 years this was linked to a weight gain of 11 lbs.

Although this association was only an observation, and could be affected by unhealthy lifestyle behaviors such as eating an unhealthy diet, a sedentary lifestyle, or stress.

This evidence suggests that lowering exposure to light while sleeping may be a useful intervention for preventing weight gain.

So break out your eye masks and turn those screens off at night. Who knows? You may lose a few pounds, but you’ll also get a restful night’s sleep.

