GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In Glastonbury, there will be a special hearing tonight concerning the future of the school’s Tomahawk mascot.

In August of last year, the Board of Education decided to Phase out the mascot for being racially insensitive. They decided to change it to the Glastonbury Guardians.

Hundreds signed a petition claiming the school board didn’t provide an opportunity for public input.

The hearing begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.