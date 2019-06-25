Part of Avon golf course proposed to be used for land development, “Save Nod Road” opposes

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)–A developer is planning to build nearly 100 homes along a golf course on Avon, but a group called “Save Nod Road” is fighting to stop it.

The 180 acres is a part of the 27-hole Blue Fox Run Golf Course.

They will remove nine holes, upgrade the current 18 and add in 95 single-family detached homes.

Hundreds showed up to the hearing on the development plans Tuesday night, including those from Save Nod Road. It was the public’s first chance to speak for or against the development of a golf course in Avon. Set right in the Farmington Valley, along the river where developers and residents are playing tug-of-war over this picturesque spot.

The target market is the empty nester, and the homes range between $400,000 to $600,000. The group Save Nod Road runs parallel to the golf course. They have come out against it or any development on this green space. They want to see this land left undeveloped.

Robin Batam from Save Nod Road said, “For some people it’s hiking up to Heublein tower and looking down and seeing all of the development in Simsbury and realizing they don’t want that to happen to this property. “

Anthony Giorgio from Keystone Companies said, “We have designed this project so that the first house is 400 feet away from Nod Road, when you drive down Nod road which has a number of mature tree lines that mature tree line is going to remain.”

Giorgio says they want the golfing community to look like it belongs, and is hard to see from Nod road.

The golf course is open to the public on private land. The developer says that would not change.

The course would still be open to the public and it will be put into a conservancy so can never be built on, to make sure they preserve green space.

There wasn’t enough time for everyone to speak so there will be at least one more public hearing next month.