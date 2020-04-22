1  of  2
Heart flag on Mystic ship shows gratitude, support for frontline workers

by: Nicole Boucher

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19th century whaling ship at the Mystic Seaport Museum now has a symbol of gratitude to all frontline workers.

The Charles W. Morgan is a National Historical Landmark that was built in 1841.

Deborah Kollmeyer, who owns Adore in downtown Mystic, sent out an email to some of her fellow merchants in the area asking them to place a heart in their windows. Kollmeyer first saw this initiative on social media as a way for people to show gratitude to essential workers on the front lines.

After the hearts came a banner across downtown Mystic, and as of today, a heart flag on the Charles W. Morgan whaling ship at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

The flag was made by Michael Lague of Mystic Custom Canvas, pictured here with Shannon McKenzie of MSM.

