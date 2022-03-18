HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The future of Hartford’s Brainard Airport is in jeopardy. There is a heated debate over a city plan to redevelop the property.

The planes coming in and out of Brainard fly right over the Connecticut River. It’s this connection between the river and the potential redevelopment of Brainard Airport.

The airport has been there since 1921 and carries a lot of history, but now city councilors are eyeing it as an economic development project to help take Hartford into its future.

“My responsibility is to have a vision for the city, vision for my constituents for a better Hartford,” said James Sanchez.

James Sanchez is frustrated the 201-acre property is being under-utilized and the city is missing out on major tax revenue. He envisions modern housing and a retail business district there.

Based on its location, the Greater Hartford Flood Commission says this can’t happen, citing a potential poison underground.

“It’s not legal to put housing above coal tar. You’ll notice whenever they build on it, the offices are a couple of stories up. Guess why. It’s not sensible to build on potential poisonous substances,” said Michael McGarry, Chairman of the Greater Hartford Flood Commission.

Councilors say this argument is premature while also pointing to other development projects along the river.

The city council’s SMART Task Force will undergo a series of studies before taking any further steps.

“As long as we do the right study, the environmental study, the feasibility study, what we can use the land for how much it will cost if there are any contaminants. That’s what is being worked out right now,” Sanchez said.

As for the pilots who use the airport, Sanchez said taking away this convenience can’t be the main concern since there are other airports they can use in Connecticut.