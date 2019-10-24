Heavy police presence spotted at Putnam Elementary School

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police patrol at Putnam Elementary School on Thursday.

According to officials, extra security are on location due to a possible threat made by a 5th grade student on Wednesday. The report of the possible threat was received by police the same day at 8:30 p.m.

Police say investigation has been completed and that no credible threat was uncovered.

Putnam Elementary requested additional security for Thursday.

