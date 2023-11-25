HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – Eight fire departments were called to put out a residential fire in Hebron early this morning.

At 12:05 a.m., the Hebron Fire Department responded to 224 Hope Valley Rd. for reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a single-family house and multiple cars engulfed in flames, said officials.

The Colchester Fire and Emergency Medical Services shared that people were trapped inside the burning structure.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns responded to the scene after mutual aid was requested to help bring the fire under control. The fire took a total of three and a half hours to extinguish, said the Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department.

The Hebron Fire Marshal’s Office, the state’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Investigators have not released information on injuries or how many people were affected by this fire.

