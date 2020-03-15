Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test

(WJW) – Heidi Klum says she and her husband are awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.
The model and America’s Got Talent judge, 46, was absent from the show this week.
Klum says she’s been sick all week and her husband, who just returned from tour, is sick as well.
On her Instagram, she says she and her husband are staying apart until they get the results of their coronavirus tests they got Saturday.
She says they’re self-isolating until they get the results.
- Wilton resident, age: 40/50s
- New Canaan man, age: 65
- Westport woman, age: 50/60s
- Stamford woman, age: 60s (recently returned from Italy)
- Stratford child, age: school-age
- Bethlehem woman, age: 30s
- Bethlehem man, age: 60s
- Westport woman, age: 40s
- Darien man, age: 50s
- Greenwich man, age: 40s
- Greenwich man, age: 20s
- Rocky Hill woman, age: 80s
- Norwalk man, age: 40s
- New Haven Resident
- Hartford man, age: 50s
- *According to state authorities, Connecticut has 21 positive cases of Coronavirus as of 03/15/20*