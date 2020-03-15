Breaking News
ECSU reports faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus
Closings
There are currently 148 active closings. Click for more details.

Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test

News

by: Fox8.com

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Heidi Klum says she and her husband are awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

The model and America’s Got Talent judge, 46, was absent from the show this week.

Klum says she’s been sick all week and her husband, who just returned from tour, is sick as well.

On her Instagram, she says she and her husband are staying apart until they get the results of their coronavirus tests they got Saturday.

She says they’re self-isolating until they get the results.

View this post on Instagram

Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

  1. Wilton resident, age: 40/50s
  2. New Canaan man, age: 65
  3. Westport woman, age: 50/60s
  4. Stamford woman, age: 60s (recently returned from Italy)
  5. Stratford child, age: school-age
  6. Bethlehem woman, age: 30s
  7. Bethlehem man, age: 60s
  8. Westport woman, age: 40s
  9. Darien man, age: 50s
  10. Greenwich man, age: 40s
  11. Greenwich man, age: 20s
  12. Rocky Hill woman, age: 80s
  13. Norwalk man, age: 40s
  14. New Haven Resident
  15. Hartford man, age: 50s
  16. *According to state authorities, Connecticut has 21 positive cases of Coronavirus as of 03/15/20*

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss