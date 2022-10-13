(WTNH) – WTNH News 8 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide help for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.

As of Thursday, over 100 people have died as a result of Hurricane Ian and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed on the western coast of Florida.

The American Red Cross has volunteers in Connecticut and Florida working to help the victims impacted by the storm.

News 8 has a team in Florida with the Red Cross as they assess the damage and see how the crews are helping victims.

To donate, click here or call 877-534-GIVE (4483).