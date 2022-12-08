In order to have the best experience with any Chromebook, you need a Google account.

(WTNH) – A lot of things happened in 2022. So, what were people searching for on Google?

Google Trends released what was trending in 2022. There are a lot of similarities including election results, Ukraine, Powerball numbers and Johnny Depp. Here’s a look:

Searches

These are the top 10 searches that were trending in the United States in 2022:

Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Ukraine Mega Millions Powerball numbers Anne Heche Jeffrey Dahmer

News

These are the top 10 news stories that were trending this year:

Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian Monkeypox Texas school shooting Will Smith Oscars Johnny Depp verdict Roe v Wade

How to help…

People were interested in how to help with certain things in 2022. Google looked at people searching “How to help…” and these are the top 10 searches:

How to help Ukraine? How to help Ukrainian refugees? How to help abortion rights? How to help Ukraine army? How to help Uvalde? How to help Hurricane Ian? How to help Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona? How to help a dry cough? How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy? How to help toddler with cough?

Passings

Unfortunately, there were a few celebrity deaths in 2022. Here were the most searched for:

Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Anne Heche Aaron Carter Olivia Newton-John Ray Liotta Leslie Jordan Takeoff Taylor Hawkins

Songs

So, what were the top searched songs in 2002: Here’s what Google Trends shows:

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Encanto Surface Pressure – Encanto Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux Unholy – Sam Smith and Kim Petras As It Was – Harry Styles Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush Glimpse of Us – Joji About Damn Time – Lizzo Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift What Else Can I Do – Encanto

TV Shows

Tons of new TV shows came out this year and new seasons were released. Here are the top 10 TV shows searched for this year:

Euphoria Stranger Things The Watcher Inventing Anna House of the Dragon Moon Knight Yellowstone The Summer I Turned Pretty Obi-Wan Kenobo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

To see all of the 2022 Google Search Trends, click here.