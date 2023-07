(WTNH) — State parks are filling up around Connecticut as people celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list of every state park that has closed due to reaching capacity.

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield