FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of college football’s biggest events is just one day away.

On Saturday, the Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time in the series’ 124-year history.

In addition to the game, a number of associated events will be held at historic sites around the area. See a list of local events here.

Rhode Island will also have a role, according to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, with the R.I. Convention Center set to host hundreds of Navy midshipmen overnight.

Here’s what you can expect that weekend:

Why is this game so important?

It’s one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football. The Midshipmen lead the series 62–53–7, but the Black Knights won last year’s matchup 20-17 in a double-overtime thriller.

Aside from bragging rights being on the line, Army will be looking to secure the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded annually to the winner of the series of games between the three major service academies.

Air Force already beat Navy this season, while Army beat Air Force in a huge upset. If the Black Knights beat the Midshipmen, they will secure the trophy. If Navy wins, there will be a three-way tie and last year’s winner — Air Force — would retain the trophy.

Why is it being played in Massachusetts?

The Army-Navy game has almost always been played at a neutral site, mostly in Philadelphia, which has hosted it 90 times. However, last year, both schools announced a “five-year cycle” that would take the game elsewhere.

This was the third time Gillette put in a bid to host the game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick grew up around the Naval Academy, where his father was a coach from 1956 to 1989.

Officials noted that 2023 coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, as well as the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage and commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on WPRI 12.

You can also stream it on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Are there still tickets available?

According to Gillette’s website, Army and Navy have sold out their ticket blocks for the game.

On Ticketmaster, resale tickets are selling for at least $300 apiece.

Army-Navy Game Fan Fest

Gillette Stadium is hosting a three-day fan event, and the first two days are free and open to the public. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, there will be activities, giveaways and special photo opportunities, including with Army tanks and Navy assets. Some of the businesses at Patriot Place will be offering military discounts.

The event will be held at Enel Plaza (near the Patriots ProShop) and fans are asked to park in lots 3, 4 and 5.

On Saturday, the Fan Fest will only be open to ticketholders. It will be held from 11 a.m. until kickoff at 3 p.m.

What will the weather be like?

It will be cool and dry in Foxboro throughout the entirety of the Army-Navy game.

How do I get to the game?

There are some options to get to Gillette Stadium, including driving and taking the train.

The MBTA will be offering commuter rail service, but the agency is reminding riders that tickets must be bought in advance through the mTicket app.

The schedules for Saturday can be found below:

BOSTON TRAIN 1:

BOSTON TRAIN 2:

BOSTON TRAIN 3:

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 1:

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 2:

For those who plan to drive, there are thousands of spaces surrounding the stadium. There is also plenty of parking for buses and RVs in the stadium lots. Gillette Stadium will permit overnight RV parking for the game.

Below is the parking map:

If I’m coming from out of town, where can I stay?

Tens of thousands of servicemen and women, their families and other veterans are expected to come into the Boston/Providence area. According to Gillette’s website, you can get hotel accommodations through this link.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, the R.I. Convention Center, Commerce R.I. and the city of Providence have been working for nearly a year to make sure guests are treated with the “hero’s welcome they deserve.”

More than 700 midshipmen from the Naval Academy will be put up at the R.I. Convention Center, while another 1,000 will be staying in and around Providence.

What uniforms will Army and Navy be wearing?

During one of football’s great traditions, it’s a chance for both academies to unveil new alternate uniforms.

Navy rolled out its new “Silent Service Uniform” last week, which will pay tribute to the U.S. Submarine Force.

A day later, Army rolled out its “Dogface Soldiers” uniform which pays tribute to the 3rd Infantry Division.