MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know you can find pink sand on some beaches in Connecticut?

Connecticut State Geologist Meghan Serment who runs the Connecticut Geological Survey said pink sand can be found at Hammonasset State Park, Bluff Point State Park and McCook Point Park Beach.

“The sand here is made up of quartz and feldspar which are the lighter minerals. Then you also have these darker minerals which are the purplish, red garnet and then there’s some black minerals magnetite and ilmenite. Most of the time at the beach you’ll see the quartz and feldspar, the lighter minerals. But, when you go up to the top, kind of where the sand dunes are, you’ll see darker minerals concentrated there. And that’s what we have here at Hammoonasset,” Serment said.

So why does pink sand form?

The sand at the west end of Hammonasset State Beach has higher concentrations of garnet along the upper shoreface. This can result in the sand having an intense pink color at times, according to from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

According to DEEP, garnet and black minerals are heavier and occur where less dense sand grains blow or wash away, leaving behind the heavier pink sand grains. After storms, wind and less energetic waves remover the lighter minerals which leaves a concentration of heavier mineral grains, DEEP said.

You can find high concentrations of pink sand during times of the year when there is less foot traffic on Hammonasset State Beach.

If you do come across pink sand you are advised not to collect the minerals, as it is prohibited on state land. DEEP asks that you take nothing but photographs and leave the sand for beachgoers to enjoy.