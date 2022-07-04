HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Javeed Sukhera, Chief of Psychiatry at Hartford Hospital joined News 8 to discuss post-traumatic stress disorder and the impact Fourth of July fireworks can have on those suffering from the condition.



Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is when someone experiences a significant traumatic event that interferes with their daily functioning. Dr. Sukhera discusses how like noises like fireworks can affect those with PTSD.

