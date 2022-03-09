WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews across the state are preparing for the incoming snow and with rising fuel costs and expenses, towns are already feeling the squeeze.

High inflation and climbing fuel prices are impacting snow removal costs. Salt prices were already rising at the start of the season as runaway inflation was making items more expensive. The majority of municipal budgets were figured out in the late spring and now with runaway inflation and rising fuel prices, salt deliveries are costing towns significantly more.

“Right now we have 600 tons in our salt shed. That is costing us approximately 5,400 dollars more per salt shed fill up. Certainly it’s going to cost us more to fight these storms. People need to get where they need to get,” said Tom McCarthy the Commissioner of Public Works in West Haven.

To be clear, that is not $5,400 per salt shed fill up, that $5,400 more per salt shed fill up. While the statewide average for regular gasoline is a whopping $4.41 a gallon, most plow trucks run on diesel. Diesel is has reached $5.04 a gallon that’s up 92 cents in the last week alone, according to Triple A.