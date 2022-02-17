BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a high-ranking member of the Bridgeport Fire Department for potential involvement in sexual assault allegations.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, a woman arrived at the Bridgeport Fire Department Engine 6 on Central Avenue to report an incident involving her daughter and a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department.

A senior officer of the firehouse notified Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center to report the alleged incident and have police dispatched to the location.

According to Bridgeport police, a high-ranking member of the fire department is now under investigation for potential involvement or actions in allegations being made involving the sexual assault of a female.

The member of the fire department was placed on administrative leave while the criminal investigation is being conducted.

No additional information was released at this time.

