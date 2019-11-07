High school filmmakers compete in DMV safe driving video contest

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Teen drivers are the most at-risk for crashes. So, how do you best teach teens the rules of the road? The Department of Motor Vehicles is putting it in the hands of Connecticut‘s youngest filmmakers.

“We’ve saved a lot of lives and I think the numbers speak for themselves,” said DMV commissioner Tony Guerrera.

For the past 12 years, since Connecticut implemented restrictions for 16 and 17-year-old drivers, DMV has made learning the state’s teen driving laws a little competitive with a Safe Driving Teen Video Contest.

“We’ve seen some incredible videos that these teens have come up with and the message they’ve sent out is incredible,” said Guerrera.

The contest has been part of the curriculum in Dan Boisvert’s class at Arts at the Capitol Theater Magnet School in Willimantic. He said he’s seen the video-making process help his students learn the laws over the years.

For students like Mark DiMauro, completing the project helped him become a safer driver “The project prepared me for the questions that were going to end up being asked to get my permit so that really helped,” he said.

DMV and Travelers will give out $1,250 in Visa gift cards as prizes to students. Boisvert’s class has seen plenty of winners over the years and when students win, the schools win money, too.

“That kind of enables our budget to be a little bigger so that lets us get new equipment for the upcoming year,” Boisvert said.

But at the end of the day, it’s not about winning.

“We don’t really do it to win, learning how to be safe drivers, that’s the real most important thing,” said Boisvert.

The contest is open to teens age 14 to 18 so if that sounds like you or someone you know, you have until December 2 to submit that 45 second PSA.