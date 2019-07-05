High water demand causes discoloration

(WTNH) — Heat and humidity increases are causing Regional Water Authority customers to expect discolored water.

This inclement weather resulted in a higher demand for water and “higher-than-normal flows” through main water systems that cause natural minerals to accumulate in the pipes, thus discoloring water temporarily.

According to RWA, they are not the only system that sees this. It happens across the country.

“Water main breaks, firefighting activities, vehicles hitting fire hydrants, unusually high demand and changes in the operations of a distribution system can increase the speed or change the direction of water traveling through water mains, resulting in temporarily discolored water,” RWA’s site states.

Since these minerals are heavier than the water, they settle to the bottom quickly causing the discoloration.

While the general public is not at risk, people with compromised immune systems should consult a physician before drinking discolored water.

RWA advises people having this issue to run a cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes and flush their toilets two or three times.

If the water remains discolored, RWA is asking people to contact them at 203-562-4020 or email ask.info@rwater.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.