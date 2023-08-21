NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are on Block Island after the Harborside Inn was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The inn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is considered a total loss, according to the fire marshal. Investigators will determine whether the building needs to be torn down.

Officials said the fire likely started in the hotel’s first-floor kitchen. A second alarm was called, prompting crews on the mainland to jump into action.

North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle told 12 News the old style of the building helped the flames spread quickly from the first floor to the attic. The roof design also made it harder for water to reach the fire.

Courtesy: Alexandra McCabe

The Block Island Ferry was used to rush fire crews to the island, according to Kettelle. Using the ferry was part of a plan established almost a year ago between the heads of mainland fire departments and New Shoreham.

The plan was supposed to be tested in a “tabletop exercise” in September.

The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in getting firefighters to Block Island, along with fire engines and ladder trucks.

“It was a challenge,” Ketelle said. “The building is still standing. There is significant, major damage, water damage, some structural damage.”

“All in all, the benefits that came out of this: no one got hurt, and that’s amazing with a fire of this magnitude,” he added.

While no tenants or firefighters were injured, some nearby businesses were damaged.

The Block Island School, which is the town’s emergency shelter, took in displaced hotel guests until mid-day Saturday. Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said some have since left the island, while others found accommodation elsewhere.

The town issued a state of emergency over the weekend due to limited power and water supply. New Shoreham residents are urged to conserve water.

Block Island Ferry service was canceled on Saturday, but it’s since resumed.