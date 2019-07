NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle struck a scooter on the Tomlinson Bridge and fled the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, a witness followed the vehicle that officers then located near Parker Place.

The operator of the vehicle was arrested and the two on board the scooter are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check in to WTNH.com for the latest updates.