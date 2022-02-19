CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Tonight a group of high school students are fighting cancer by hitting the rink … raising money for a teen suffering from the disease.

The game, at the Cromwell Ice Rink was packed with fans cheering on the Terriors and Andrew Spada – a 17-year-old from Rocky Hill battling brain canceer.

The team is a co-op made up of players from Rocky Hill, Middletown, Plainville and Haddam-Killingworth schools.

Andrew was diagnosed nearly two years ago. A student of the team’s coach at Rocky Hill High School.

They have raised more than 86-hundred dollars for the American Cancer Society. More than 10-thousand dollars have also been raised for Connecticut Children’s through t-shirt sales and today’s game.

They are wearing special jerseys for Andrew who was watching the game from home.